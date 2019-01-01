Samuel Eto’o: Barcelona legend’s son Etienne gets Cameroon U17 call-up

The highly rated youngster could be set for a first run out in national team colours after being included in his country’s World Cup provisional list

Etienne Eto’o has been named in U17’s provisional squad for 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup billed for .

The 17-year-old forward, who is the son of great and Cameroon’s all-time top goalscorer Samuel, has impressed for the Real Mallorca youth team, which he captains.

He is Mallorca’s leading scorer with four goals and that has earned him a place in the cadet team handled by coach Thomas Libiih, ahead of their second appearance on the global scene.

As well as Etienne, AS ’s rising star Dani Barel Fotso is also named in the squad for the first time.

Reigning African champions, Lionceaux have been zoned in Group E alongside , , Tajikistan.

They begin their campaign on October 28 against Tajikistan at Estadio Kleber Andrade, Cariacica.