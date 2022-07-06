Samuel Bastien: Burnley sign DR Congo midfielder from Standard Liege

The 25-year-old has become the fifth signing for the Clarets after agreeing to pen a three-year contract to move to Turf Moor

Burnley have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Samuel Bastien ahead of the new EFL Championship campaign.

The 25-year-old player from the Democratic Republic of Congo has joined from Standard Liege on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Burnley are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 25-year-old has spent the last four seasons at Liege, making 123 appearances, scoring 12 goals in the process. Bastien, an Anderlecht academy product, moved to Italy to sign for Chievo Verona in 2016 and featured 35 times in Serie A, before returning to Belgium.

“On the international front, the Meux-born central-midfielder has played for the Red Devils at U19 and U21 level, before opting to represent the DR Congo senior side.”

Speaking after being unveiled, Bastien said: "I'm very proud to join Burnley Football Club. I'm excited to discover the Championship, in my new colours. I can't wait to get started, begin pre-season, and meet my new teammates.”

On how the move came about, Bastien explained: “It’s been a little over a month. The manager called me saying he was coming here to Burnley, that he was interested in me and when someone like Vincent Kompany calls you, It is sure that you will not hesitate twice.

𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 👀👋🏾

I'm very happy to join @BurnleyOfficial, and feel excited to discover Turf Moor & a new league. I can't wait to get started 💪🏿🚧 let's go !! pic.twitter.com/I1ZSDsVylb — Samuel Bastien (@Samubastien) July 5, 2022

“Then there you go, I let my agents work with the Club. Today I am very happy to be here.”

Bastien further shed light on whether Kompany played a role in him signing for the Clarets.

“He played a very big role. When I was in Belgium, he was a coach in Anderlecht and he is also someone in England, also very well-known and throughout the world,” added Kastien.

“Then when a coach like that calls you, of course, you can only accept his offer.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, manager Kompany described Bastien as a great addition to the squad.

“Samuel is a great addition to our team. He is a high-energy midfielder, who can link up play, works very hard, and recovers the ball well,” Kompany told the same portal. “We are delighted to add Samuel to the group and look forward to welcoming him to our squad.”