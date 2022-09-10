Sampdoria vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sampdoria against AC Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

AC Milan visit Sampdoria on Saturday as they get back to their Serie A title defence after a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against RB Salzburg thanks to an equaliser from Alexis Saelemaekers.

The ecstatic Milan derby win is already a thing of the past for Stefano Pioli's men who, along with Napoli, are a couple of points off the summit spot currently occupied by Atalanta.

A trip to Sampdoria may come at the right time for Milan to keep pace in the title race, while Sampdoria struggle at the wrong end of the Serie A standings and are still fighting for their first win of the season. A late equaliser by Manolo Gabbiadini against Lazio saw Marco Giampaolo's side pick up only their second point of the campaign so far.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Sampdoria vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Sampdoria vs AC Milan Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 11) Venue: Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genoa

How to watch Sampdoria vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Sampdoria and AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 - 1 HD, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports 18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Sampdoria team news and squad

Giampaolo may revert to a lone-striker approach against Milan after fielding two in the Verona defeat, as Fabio Quagliarella has a back problem to deal with. Francesco Caputo got off the mark and is likely to keep his place ahead of Manolo Gabbiadini.

There are problems in defence, too, with Omar Colley (knee) and Jeison Murillo (ankle) seen training separately with Alex Ferrari.

Meanwhile, Tottenham loanee Harry Winks could make his debut from the bench.

Sampdoria possible XI: Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Amione, Augello; Vieira; Sabiri, Villar, Rincon, Djuricic; Caputo

Position Players Goalkeepers Audero, Contini, Ravaglia, Tantalocchi Defenders Colley, Murillo, Amione, Ferrari, Gega, Augello, Murru, Bereszynski, Conti Midfielders Winks, Rincon, Yepes, Villar, Vieira, Trimboli, Segovia, Malagrida, Djuricic, Sabiri, Verre, Pussetto, Leris Forwards Gabbiadini, De Luca, Caputo, Quagliarella

AC Milan team news and squad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi are going to be out for a while longer, but Rade Krunic and Ante Rebic are making progress and could be passed for a place on the bench.

Other than that, Danish defender Simon Kjaer is looking to slot back in the XI with their latest acquisition, Sergino Dest, eyeing his club debut.

Olivier Giroud should continue up front, with Divock Origi a substitute option.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Pobega; Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud