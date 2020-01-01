Samatta strike not enough as Aston Villa lose Carabao Cup final to Manchester City

The Tanzanian's strike was not enough as the Villans lost an eagerly contested final to the Citizens

striker Mbwana Samatta scored a thumping header in 's 2-1 loss to in the final on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for the Citizens before Rodri headed in from a controversial corner to double their lead.

But the Tanzanian talisman had other plans in store, as he netted a 41st-minute diving header to give the Villans hope of a come-back in a contest that was largely dominated by Pep Guardiola's men.

The strike was the 27-year-old's second in Aston Villa colours in five outings across competitions.

Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta scored a fantastic header late in the first half to put Aston Villa right back in the #CarabaoCup final as they trail 2-1 at the break.



— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 1, 2020

While City won their third successive Carabao Cup title, Samatta became the first African to score in the final of this competition since Yaya Toure in the 2013/14 final between City and Sunderland.

He also became the first player to score a Cup final goal against a Pep Guardiola coached-side since Wayne Rooney in the 2011 final.

Egyptian duo Ahmed El Mohamady and Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan and Zimbabwe's Marvelous Nakamba all featured alongside Samatta in Villa's loss, while 's Riyad Mahrez was an unused substitute for City.

Mahrez won his second successive Carabao Cup title with the Citizens and will be hoping to feature when they travel to in the on Wednesday.

Villa on the other hand, will switch their focus to the Premier League survival with a trip to next Monday.