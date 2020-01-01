Samatta joins Drogba, Obafemi Martins and Yaya Toure in exclusive League Cup list

The Tanzania international found the back of the net as the Claret and Blue Army lost the final to Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley

Mbwana Samatta joined Didier Drogba, Joseph-Desire Job, Obafemi Martins and Yaya Toure in an exclusive list of African players who have scored in the League Cup final.

The international found the back of the net as lost 2-1 to in the final of the competition on Sunday.

The 27-year-old’s diving header in the 41st minute was not enough to see his side claim the coveted trophy following Sergio Aguero and Rodri’s strikes.

Samatta’s effort saw him join duo Drogba and Toure, 's Job and 's Martins on the list African players who have achieved the feat in the League Cup final.

5 - Mbwana Samatta is the fifth different African player to score in a League Cup final, after Didier Drogba (four), Joseph-Désiré Job, Obafemi Martins and Yaya Touré. Continental. pic.twitter.com/a6GhAa3mUx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

Samatta, who teamed up with the Villa Park outfit from Belgian side in January, has now scored two goals in five appearances for the Birmingham club this season.

The forward will hope to inspire his side back to winning ways when they take on in their next Premier League game on March 9.