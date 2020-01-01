Samatta: Aston Villa star makes Premier League home debut against Tottenham Hotspur

The Tanzania international will be playing for the first time at Villa Park since his move from the Belgian top-flight

This is how we line up to face Spurs this afternoon. 👊



Presented by @eToro.#AVLTOT #AVFC pic.twitter.com/wIwNLOcXIu — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 16, 2020

Mbwana Samatta will make his home Premier League debut in Sunday’s clash with Hotspur.

The striker joined Dean Smith’s men from on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a deal worth £10 million.

His maiden home bow was in the English League Cup clash against , where they triumphed 2-1 to reach the final.

Notwithstanding, Samatta will play in front of his new club’s home fans in the competition after he was named in Smith’s starting eleven for the clash against Jose Mourinho’s side.

More teams

Aston Villa are a point away from the relegation zone having garnered 25 points from 25 league outings.