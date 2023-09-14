Sam Kerr, Jenni Hermoso and Rachel Daly among players nominated for FIFA Best Women's Player award

FIFA has announced the 16 nominees for The Best Women's Player award, with the likes of Sam Kerr, Jenni Hermoso and Rachel Daly in contention.

Nominees for women's award announced

Four World Cup winners included

Current holder Putellas not nominated

WHAT HAPPENED? A total of four members of Spain's World Cup-winning team - Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati, Mapi Leon and Salma Paralluelo - have been nominated for the award. England's World Cup runners-up Daly, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James and Keira Walsh are all named, while Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler and Kerr are up for the award after helping Australia to the semi-finals.

World Cup top scorer Hinata Miyasawa, United States and Lyon hero Lindsey Horan, Sweden sensation Amanda Ilestedt, Colombia and Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo and Lyon's Kadidiatou Diani, who was the Division 1 Femenine top scorer, could also win the prize.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The nominees for the award are based on performances between August 1 last year to August 20, 2023, when the Women’s World Cup final took place. Last year's winner, Alexia Putellas, was not among the nominees this year.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Voting opens on September 14 and runs until October 6.