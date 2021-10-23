Salma Hayek tried to convince me to leave Ajax for Rennes - Alvarez

The famous actress reached out to her fellow Mexican to try to change his mind about turning down an offer from the Ligue 1 team

Ajax star Edson Alvarez says actress Salma Hayek tried to convince him to join Rennes.

The French side tried to sign the defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window, but he opted to remain in the Dutch capital.

But Rennes employed a special tactic to try to persuade him, calling on Mexican actress Hayek, the wife of the club's owner and the star of several Hollywood films, to reach out.

What has been said?

Alvarez was flattered by the interest from such a famous compatriot, but is happy he stayed at Ajax.

“It was very difficult [to reject Rennes], but in the end I had no doubts," he said to De Telegraaf.

"I want to play in the Champions League, against very big teams. And before this season I was only a real starting player for six months. That is too short to leave an indelible impression here. I still have a lot to prove.

"Yes, that's right [Hayek tried to change my mind]. As a well-known Mexican compatriot, she called me and tried to persuade me to come to France. That surprised and flattered me, but my choice for Ajax was certain and I explained that to her."

He added: "She is a very big and famous actress, an immense star, because of her Hollywood movies around the world. I rate her very highly. She is an example because she fought as a Mexican to get to where she is today."

How has Alvarez performed for Ajax?

The Mexico international joined Ajax in 2019.

The 23-year-old had a slow start to life in Netherlands, but has blossomed into a key player and fan favourite in 2021.

"Ajax's style demands a lot and I had to adapt to that. It took me a lot of effort and time and it wasn't fast enough for me," he said of his early struggles.

"Only since the beginning of this year have I realised what it takes to be an Ajax player."

