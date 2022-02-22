Salah will be appreciated more when he leaves Liverpool - Murphy

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy feels Mohamed Salah is not fully appreciated at the club.

The 29-year-old's contract with the Merseyside team will expire in 2023 and the former champions are not close to extending his stay. This season, the Egypt skipper has been scoring goals for fun and is currently on 25 strikes across all competitions for the club.

The attacker recently scored his 150th goal for the team in a 3-1 win over Norwich City last weekend in the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

"He breaks that many records and he consistently scores such wonderful goals and does so much good that you just kind of expect it," Murphy told TalkSport.

"That is the biggest compliment I can give to him. He is still not appreciated enough, he will be when he goes.

"To think of the goals that he’s scored and the records that he’s breaking, none of them are from centre-forward positions.

"I just hope that he does sign because I don’t see a let-up in his hunger and desire – the way he plays, his speed, his running off the ball, his desire to score goals – he doesn’t look like the type of character who would fall into any comfort zone as he gets double the money or whatever.

"You hear him talk and he says he wants to do this and wants to break that… we’ll wait and see but I hope we keep him."

Sir Kenny Dalglish is still regarded as the best ever player to have turned out for the Reds. Even if Salah stays beyond next season, Murphy is doubtful whether the attacker can achieve what the Scot managed.

"Kenny’s different because of what he did as a player, as a manager and what he’s done for the city," he continued.

"It’s a very different love for Kenny. I don’t think anyone will overtake Kenny. He [Salah] will be remembered as one of the greats and for that football club that’s saying something. He will go down as one of the greatest for Liverpool."