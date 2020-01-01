‘Salah substitution strop will have been forgotten’ – Liverpool easing Egyptian back in, says Barnes

The Reds legend can appreciate why an ambitious performer was disappointed to come off at Brighton, but feels that call was for his own good

Mohamed Salah’s substitution strop will have been “forgotten about” at , says John Barnes, with Jurgen Klopp making the best judgement calls for an ambitious performer that wants to play every minute.

A prolific presence for the Reds was less than impressed at seeing his number held up during a trip to Brighton.

Salah ignored Klopp as he made his way from the field, with a show of petulance continuing as he took up a seat in the stands.

More teams

The 28-year-old has faced accusations of being selfish in the past, with his actions not always considered to have the best interests of the collective at heart.

Barnes, though, can understand why Salah was disappointed at being hauled off in a close contest at the Amex Stadium which ended in a VAR-impacted 1-1 draw.

The Reds legend can also appreciate where Klopp was coming from in taking a talismanic presence off, with the reigning Premier League champions looking to ease a star forward back up to full match sharpness following an enforced spell in self-isolation.

“Well, a lot of players aren't happy to come off - and why would they?!” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“And someone like Mo Salah, who loves to play, and who loves to score goals, he most definitely does not like to be substituted.

“He would be frustrated because of course he wants to stay on for the entire game. But it’s important to remember that only a week ago Salah tested positive for Covid, so it’s in everyone’s interest that he takes it easy just now to ensure he regains his fitness and strength, and that’s all that matters.

“That is also why he’s not playing all the time, as the club wants to protect him to ensure he gets back to normal.”

Barnes added: “At the end of the day, Klopp knows what’s he’s doing and more importantly, he’s got his players best interests at heart.

“So although Salah was disappointed coming off, the players support Klopp and the decisions he makes but that doesn’t mean that the players won’t show their emotions - it would be strange if they didn’t.

“But equally, I can’t see this being an issue nor a problem. To be honest, it’s probably forgotten about already.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Tuesday when taking in a clash with , with that contest set to be followed by a domestic home date with on Sunday.