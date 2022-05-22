Salah & Son win Premier League Golden Boot after finishing season as top scorers with 23 goals
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Son Heung-min have won the Premier League's Golden Boot for 2021-22.
Salah headed into the final day of the season with a one-goal advantage over Son, but it briefly appeared as though the Tottenham star would claim the Golden Boot.
But there was to be one final twist as Salah matched Son's tally of 23 goals as the Egyptian won the award for the third time in his Liverpool career.
What has Son said about winning the Premier League Golden Boot?
"It’s incredible to have this award," Son told BBC Sport. "I can’t believe it. I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it’s in my hands. I can’t believe it.
"Until my goal I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest tones. I didn’t give up.
"I wanted to score today. The team helped me a lot at half-time. They wanted to help me, you could see it today."