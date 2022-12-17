Salah scores perfect team goal as Liverpool beat AC Milan in Dubai Super Cup

Mohammed Salah completed a perfect team move as Liverpool romped to a 4-1 victory over AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup on Friday.

Salah finished off beautifully after a lovely build-up

The Egyptian opened the scoring against the Serie A champions

Jurgen Klopp’s men did not show rustiness against Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool went ahead after just five minutes when Joel Matip surged forward and played a clever one-two with Roberto Firmino before the defender’s touch left Salah on his own to slide the ball into the net from close range.

It was Salah’s 14th goal in 21 games, a spell where he has also provided five assists before Milan levelled through Alexis Saelemaekers on the half-hour mark.

Liverpool regained their lead before half-time thanks to an inch-perfect finish by Thiago Alcantara and the returning Darwin Nunez scored twice in the second half to seal the win for the Reds.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “In the end, we are talking about a friendly game, preparation for the season, [and] we know that we start very early,” Thiago, who was at the centre of Liverpool’s attack, told the club’s website.

“But yeah, we are really pleased with the game that we have done, also because it’s very similar as we have trained, so we are very happy with it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AC Milan beat Liverpool 4-3 on penalties thereafter. According to the Dubai Super Cup rules, there is a penalty shootout after each group game.

Salah had been in great form just before the World Cup break after a slow start to the season.

He had scored 10 goals while providing two assists in his last 13 matches as his side sealed their place in the Champions League round of 16, although they remain seven points below Tottenham Hotspur, who are in fourth place, having played a game more.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are aiming for consistency in the second half of the season and will be counting on Salah while they have also been boosted by the return of Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita from injury.

WHAT’S NEXT? Liverpool have a date with Manchester City in the League Cup round of 16 match on December 22 before they resume Premier League action against Aston Villa four days later.