'I am the best' - Salah puts himself above rivals as Liverpool star prepares for final crunch clashes

Mohamed Salah believes that he is the best player in his position "in the world", with the Liverpool star claiming he comes out on top in any numerical matchup.

The Reds forward is enjoying another fine season at Anfield, and has been at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's bid for an unprecedented quadruple triumph this term.

Hot on the heels of being named the 2022 FWA Footballer of the Year, Salah certainly believes few can touch him in his area - be them on Merseyside or around the globe.

What has Salah said about his reputation?

"If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best," Salah told beIN SPORTS.

“I always focus on my work and do my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words.”

“I like to always create a new challenge for me, to work in a different way and to make a difference and that is my duty."

Salah on Chelsea exit and Madrid rematch

The Egypt international will face two familiar foes in the coming weeks in respective fights for silverware - former club Chelsea in the FA Cup final and Real Madrid in the Champions League curtain-closer.

On impressing since departing the Blues, Salah added: "Before 2018, some said that I could not do anything after leaving Chelsea, but I continued and did great things, I think in a positive way and try to be on the right path."

On a rematch with Madrid - who famously beat him in the 2018 Champions League final when sustained an early injury, he added: "I remember the last final against Real Madrid as if it was yesterday. We are well prepared and hopefully we can take our revenge in the next final."

