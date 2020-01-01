Salah or Mane: Whose sale would hurt Liverpool more?

The long-standing debate over who’s more important persists, but which player would Jurgen Klopp opt to keep if he had to choose?

Who is ’s more important attacking player: Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane?

It’s a question that’s been asked ceaselessly since the Egyptian’s amazing 2017-18 campaign where he scored a staggering 32 Premier League goals, which saw him better Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez’s 31-goal records from 2007-08 and 2013-14 respectively.

While the Reds failed to capture any domestic title and were beaten finalists, the ex- man’s individual season definitely ranks among the best, if not the best ever, individual campaigns in the history of the competition.

The forward set a high bar in that campaign, and has seemingly become a victim of his success, owing to how he’s been judged by that extraordinary season ever since. Many criticised his performances last term, and the perception of the player changed, amidst allegations of diving and selfishness.

Several clips surfaced of the player shooting when there were teammates in better positions to receive a pass, which added fuel to fire and the view of the Egyptian changed, with people choosing to pick out flaws in his game rather than praise what he was doing right.

Contrarily, his Senegalese teammate Mane is often praised effusively and is seen in some quarters as the better player of the pair.

A perception persists that the current African Player of the Year is a more well-rounded player than his North African colleague and can thrive in multiple formations across various systems.

However, has he been as influential as Salah in establishing Liverpool as one of the top sides in Europe, and their ascent to becoming world champions and potentially Premier League champions?

It was the former man’s maiden campaign on Merseyside that made critics really notice the giant strides Jurgen Klopp’s troops were making domestically and on the continent.

Be that as it may, Mane’s part in their rise shouldn’t be overlooked either as, a year before Salah arrived, the former star added some key elements to this incredible Reds side in his first campaign at Anfield.

The star scored 13 Premier League goals in 16-17 to help the red half of the city end in the top four for the first time since 13-14, when they narrowly missed out on the title.

His tally would have been higher too, but for a month away in January at the and an injury which ruled him out of the final two months of the campaign.

It’s been interesting to see some sections of the media and rival fans attempt to create some sort of rivalry between the pair over the last couple of seasons, believing they try to outdo each other. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing in reality, but rather a reflection of the healthy competition between the pair.

However, it nearly came to a head in Liverpool’s clash with at Turf Moor in late August, where Mane didn’t hide his displeasure at Salah’s apparent selfishness to shoot on goal rather than play in better positioned teammates.

The Senegalese’s annoyance was justified too, and it seemed to resurrect the trope of the Egyptian wideman being self-seeking.

However, statistics since the two-time African POTY signed for the Anfield giants tell a different story: he scored 44 goals and recorded 16 assists in all competitions in 17-18 to Mane’s 20 goals and nine assists, which was followed by last year’s return of 27 goals, 12 assists for the former and 26 goals and five assists to the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

So far this season, Salah’s stats read 20 goals and nine assists to Mane’s tally of 18 strikes and 12 assists.

In nearly three years of playing together, the former attacker has set up more goals than his teammate in two, so the idea that he’s somebody who cares about nobody but himself appears misguided.

Indeed, going by numbers alone, the conclusion might be that Salah’s still more important than Mane, but what reality shows is how both actually lean on one another for the good of the team.

This is evidenced by how the pair are rarely poor at the same time and one almost always steps up to bail out the side in tricky situations, leading to critics and fans constantly vacillating over who’s more important.

Many ultimately consider Mane to be more valuable owing to his well-rounded abilities and greater influence in the team's build-up, and few potential suitors would need to tweak their playing style to accommodate him in the side.

Be that as it may, it’s hard to argue against a player who’s scored 70 times in 100 league appearances, seven higher than the previous best set by Fernando Torres, and only bettered by Alan Shearer’s tally of 79.

The Egyptian has won the Golden Boot in successive campaigns – sharing last season’s win with ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mane – and is only three goals behind ’s Jamie Vardy who currently has 19 goals.

While many think the all-in-one Senegal star is more valued and Salah’s the dispensable figure, their returns could well diminish if they were to be separated, and that healthy competition they’ve enjoyed in the last three years is deprived them.

They push one another to be better, and losing one wouldn’t necessarily benefit the other.

In that sense, they are equally important to Liverpool as they are to each other. It's a cliche, perhaps, but it’s the truth.