No Salah, Mane or Van Dijk: Liverpool miss key players against Southampton as they try to keep title hopes alive

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has left out key players against Southampton on Tuesday as the club try to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Thiago, Naby Keita, Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson are on the bench, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk were left out of the squad.

The Reds must avoid defeat against the Saints in order to enter the final match of the season with the possibility of edging Manchester City for the title.

Why did Klopp change his starting line-up?

Klopp has been forced to alter his approach against Southampton after an 120-minute FA Cup final over the weekend.

Injuries to Van Dijk and Salah played a part in his thinking, but he also likely wants to rest key players ahead of the Champions League final on May 28.

As a result, several fringe players got a rare opportunity against Southampton - Takumi Minamino made his first Premier League start of the season; his last came for the Saints while on loan there last year.

Liverpool's health problems are not currently expected to affect their line-up plans against Real Madrid.

🟡 TEAM NEWS 🔴



This is how we line up for #SOULIV tonight 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2022

What needs to happen for Liverpool to win the league?

The Reds are still mathematically alive in the title hunt, but they'll need help from elsewhere to jump ahead of Manchester City before the finish line.

Article continues below

Liverpool are likely required to collect all six points from their final two games and see Manchester City draw or lose against Aston Villa on Sunday.

If the Reds collect four points from their final two matches, they would need to make up significant ground in goal difference and have Manchester City lose to Aston Villa.

Further reading