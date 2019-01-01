'Salah is quality but Mahrez is amazing' – Jesus rates Manchester City teammate and Liverpool star

The Brazilian forward admires the peformances of the African stars in the Premier League

attacker Gabriel Jesus described ’s Mohamed Salah as a ‘quality’ player while his teammate Riyad Mahrez is ‘an amazing player’.

Jesus assessed the and internationals before ’s 3-0 victory over in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old has not played with Salah in his career but he is aware of the Egyptian winger’s goalscoring prowess in the Premier League since his return to in 2017.

Meanwhile, Mahrez ranks as one of the best technical players he has played with and he is full of praise for his contribution at Man City.

“Salah has shown his quality in the last two seasons, he has scored a lot. I don’t train with him, but I know he is quality. I do train with Riyad [Mahrez],” Jesus told the National Sport.

“He is one of the most technical players I have played with; his first touch is amazing. An amazing player that showed the world how good he is at Leicester [City] and is now playing well for us, scoring goals and making assists all the time.”

Salah, scorer of six goals in 11 Premier League games this season, was excused from 's qualifying games for the 2021 due to an ankle injury last week and is a doubt for Liverpool in Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park against .

Mahrez also opted out from Algeria’s second Group H qualifying game against Botswana due to family reasons.

He will be hoping to make his ninth league appearance of the season when Pep Guardiola’s side host on Saturday.