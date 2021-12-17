Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world.

The Pharaohs captain was on target yet again on Thursday night as the Reds claimed a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League assignment.



His goal meant he equalled Jamie Vardy's record of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive Premier League games.

However, it was former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey who opened the scoring for Newcastle after just seven minutes. But Diogo Joto restored parity in the 21st minute after the Magpies failed to clear their lines.

Four minutes later, Salah struck his 15th goal in the league, taking his tally of the season to 22, in all competitions. The winger has also provided nine assists in the English top tier.

The third goal for the hosts came in the 87th minute when the returning Roberto Firmino set Alexander-Arnold up for a classy finish. The 23-year-old has now commented on the good run by his teammate who he believes wants to break all available records.

"It’s mad. He is the best player in the world right now, it goes without saying. He is scoring or creating or doing everything game in, game out," Alexander-Arnold told the club's official site.

"He is having an incredible season. I think that’s on his mind, he wants to break every record in the book, he wants to go and put his name in the history books. He’s doing that, he’s done that from the first season he came in.

"He has not taken his foot off the pedal, he will be looking to break every record he can again."

After Thursday's win, Liverpool remain second on the table with 40 points after 17 matches, with leaders Manchester City on 41 points after the same number of games. The Reds have collected 12 wins and drawn four games, losing once in the process. Jurgen Klopp' charges have amassed 48 goals and conceded 13.



Salah's goalscoring form comes as good news for Egypt ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon which will start on January 9.





The Pharaohs are paired against Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.