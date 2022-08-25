‘Salah is best of the best’ – Bowen reveals Liverpool star's inspiration

The England international cited the way the Reds star plays and goals scored as to why he inspires him

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has explained why Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is someone he is looking up to in the Premier League.

The Hammers star scored 12 goals last season in the league and that helped him break into the England national team. Naming the Egyptian as his source of inspiration, Bowen praised Salah’s work for the time he has been serving the Reds.

"There's a lot of left-footed players all around the world, but in the Premier League, I look at Mo Salah and see what he's done in the past six years or however long he's been here," Bowen told Hayters TV.

"The goals that he's scored and the way that he plays, I'd say he's the best of the best in that position. He's one that I look at, especially because he plays in the league as well."

Bowen is in his third season with West Ham United since making the move from Hull City. As the England international looks up to Salah, the Pharaohs’ captain has continued to break records in the league.

Despite a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Monday, he broke another record as he has now scored more goals in all competitions against the Red Devils than any other Liverpool player in history (10).

Against Bournemouth, Liverpool’s next league opponent, Salah could break another record. He has scored in all six of his Premier League games against Bournemouth – eight goals in total – which is the best 100% scoring record a player has against a single opponent in the competition.

He also has 29 goal involvements in 29 league starts against newly promoted clubs for Liverpool; 18 goals and 11 assists.