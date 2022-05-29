‘Salah got what he wished for’ – Facebook teases Liverpool forward after Champions League final defeat

The 29-old-old Pharaoh had hinted he wanted revenge against Los Blancos but it was not the case as the Reds lost at Stade de France

A cross-section of supporters have trolled Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Egypt international wanted to set the record straight against Los Blancos at Stade de France but a goal courtesy of Vinicius Junior in the 59th-minute made the difference as the Spanish giants claimed their 14th European title.

When Liverpool beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the final, Salah had made his feelings clear he was keen to avenge the Reds’ defeat against Los Blancos in Kyiv, in 2018.

“If you ask me personally, I want to play Madrid because we lost in the final against them,” Salah said. “It was the worst moment of my career. I never felt that way before in football.”

Salah, who started up front alongside Senegal international Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, played a good game for the Reds, especially in the first half, where he was denied by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was at his best.

Several fans have reacted to a post on the GOAL Africa Facebook page, where they have trolled the player.

“He [Salah] got what he wished for,” Winfred Samuels opened the debate while adding: “Be careful what you wish for next time,” while Ihser A Bomface said: “Am very happy that this guy [Salah] lost, he talked too much before the final.”

Duncan Agyepong Darko opined: “Revenge is always for the Lord,” while Grady Kanda said: “You’ll Never Walk alone Salah. You finally got your revenge."

Meanwhile, AtoKwamena Crentsil claimed Salah should have instead, prayed for a final against Manchester City: “You could have hoped to face Man City but oh no you wanted to chill with the big boys,” while Elias Marshall Anokwuru posed a question to Salah: “Do you still have a score to settle?”

This supporter, Edwin Eddy Mwelwa, said: “It has ended in tears yet again,” while Adib Siake asked Salah to join the winning side: “If you can't beat them, join them.”

Francis Lasco had a strong message to Salah: “Humility is the best way to success,” he said adding: “Bragging and noise can never give you anything.”

Elsewhere, Innocent Kwesha hoped Salah had learnt a lesson from the final: “I hope you have learned a lesson by action speaks louder than words so learn to keep quiet until you have achieved your desired results you cursed the team by your sayings that you needed revenge.”

Bethel Onwuka opined: “You have finally walked alone next time know what to wish for,” while Mankind Pappoe said: “Be careful what you wish for yourself,” and Denny Oseko said: “He [Salah] talked too early.”

However, a group of other supporters believe Salah did his best to help Liverpool to victory but Courtois' heroics denied him the chance.

“Only Salah has almost six shots on target, to me he did his best but Madrid keeper was there to frustrate his effort,” explained Jacob O. Sunday while Ahmed M. Yousri said: “Good game Salah, you faced a really good keeper tonight.”

Article continues below

Olorunyomi James Temitope wrote: “Overcome all this disappointed bro, we’re going to conquer Europe next season,” while Yasser Seddik supported Salah: “Thanks, Salah for your great match,” he said adding: “You did your best but it was Courtois the best goalkeeper, who stopped you from scoring at least three goals.”

Do you agree that Salah should have not wished to face Real Madrid in the final? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.