Salah equals Owen’s Liverpool goal feat against Bournemouth

The Egyptian becomes the first Reds player since the Englishman to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons

Mohamed Salah has equalled Michael Owen's record after scoring in Saturday’s Premier League tie against Bournemouth.

With Callum Wilson giving the Cherries a shock lead at Anfield, the international levelled matters for the hosts with a sumptuous strike.

The Liverpool attacker has now scored 20 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term across all competitions – a feat which he has now achieved in his last three seasons.

20 - Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC player to score 20+ goals in three consecutive seasons (all competitions) since Michael Owen did so between 2000-01 and 2002-03. Score. #LIVBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Owen managed the feat in the 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons during his time as a Reds player.

Sadio Mane ensured the reigning European champions went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead thanks to his 33rd-minute effort following Virgil van Dijk’s assist.

Salah now boasts of 16 Premier League goals so far as the race for the Golden Boot gets hotter, and is well placed to end the year with a Premier League winner's medal.

