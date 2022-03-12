Salah equals Fowler's Liverpool mark with goal against Brighton & Hove Albion

Mohamed Salah equalled Robbie Fowler's Premier League goals involvements (158) for Liverpool after scoring the Reds' second goal in their 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Saturday's effort took Salah's involvement to 115 goals and 43 assists in the Premier League since he joined Jurgen Klopp's side in 2017, with only Steven Gerrard contributing more with 212 goal involvements.

The Egypt star converted from the penalty spot just after the hour-mark to double the visitors' lead at the Amex Stadium, after Luiz Diaz's first-half opener.

Salah is now the 25th player to score 50 away goals in the English top-flight, doing so after 91 matches, the third-fastest to reach the milestone after Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (67 games) and former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (85 games).

Saturday's goal from the spot means the 29-year-old has scored 18 of his 20 penalties for the Reds since his first Premier League season in 2017-18, just behind Jamie Vardy (21) and Luka Milivojevic (20).

Among players who have taken over 20 penalties, Salah also has the fourth-best conversion rate (90 per cent) in the league history after Leighton Baines (90.9 per cent), Thierry Henry (92 per cent) and Matt Le Tissier (96 per cent).

He is leading the race to win his third Golden Boot in the English top-flight this season with 20 goals in 26 matches while his teammates - Senegal star Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota follow in the second spot with 12 goals each.

The victory pushed second-placed Liverpool closer to leaders Manchester City with just three points separating both teams.

As the race for the title heats up, Klopp's men will be hoping to extend their Premier League winning run to nine games when they visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.