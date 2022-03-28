Salah 'deserves to be world’s best' - Egypt legend Rabo on Liverpool star

Egypt and Ismaily legend, Hosny Abd Rabo, has stated Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah deserves to be the best player in the world.

Rabo added the Pharaohs captain has achieved a lot that should inspire future generations.

"[Mohamed] Salah has achieved what no Egyptian could achieve. What he did must be studied by future generations," Rabo told ONTime Sports TV, as quoted by KingFut.

"He has reached a stage where he forces any coach to respect him, and he deserves to be the best player in the world."

The retired attacking midfielder also praised Egypt’s head coach, Carlos Queiroz, for his selection of Omar Gaber against Senegal in the World Cup first leg playoff.

"Egypt will fight in the second leg against Senegal in order to qualify, and Queiroz was right in starting with [Omar] Gaber against Senegal," he added.

Rabo was among the 48 Egyptian legends invited by the FA to watch the World Cup playoff on Friday.

"I would like to thank the EFA for inviting some of the former national team players to attend the Senegal game," he concluded.

"And I do not like to say ‘Egyptian football legends’ because Egypt has many stars and legends."

The Pharaohs, carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, will be in Dakar on Tuesday to face the African champions for the second leg, and Queiroz is confident of getting a better result.

"Ready [for the] second half," the coach tweeted.

"We're powerful as ever with our humble and collective team spirit attitude. We're not alone because we carry in our hearts the gratitude of Egyptian supporters.

"We're full of trust and confidence because we know there is something bigger than us to achieve and we can see it.

"We know we can do it because we're ready to pay the price, to play great, and make all efforts and sacrifices to serve the Egyptian fans. All the best, lads."