Salah can win Ballon d’Or and is reason behind Liverpool’s amazing form – Owen

Former England striker Michael Owen has credited Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s amazing form so far in this campaign and tipped him to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future.

The Reds are currently enjoying a good run of form on all fronts and recently won the Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea 11-10 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Wembley Stadium after a 0-0 result in normal and extra time.

Liverpool are also chasing the Premier League title as they are currently placed second on the 20-team table with 63 points, six fewer than leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand.



They are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and are in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they are due to face Inter Milan in the return leg on Tuesday."

The 42-year-old Owen, who managed 216 appearances for the Anfield outfit and scored 118 goals, believes the Egyptian international, whose recent double against Leeds United took him to 152 goals in all competitions for the Reds, has been phenomenal for the club.

While Owen managed 158 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, it means Salah needs seven goals to overtake him and he explains what he thinks of the player.

“When kids pull me in the streets, none of these youngsters know me anymore. Their dads are saying, 'He used to play football,” Owen said as quoted by Liverpool ECHO. “It’s the only thing I’ve got on people now, is to say, 'You know I’ve still scored more goals than Mo Salah?' and everyone can’t believe it!

“Once he goes past me, I won’t be able to have that anymore! In all seriousness, he has been phenomenal at Liverpool and just got better and better and better. He has been part of an amazing team, yes, but he has been one of the reasons why it is an amazing team.

“Absolutely brilliant, I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s dedicated, he’s fit all the time, he’s got a great attitude in terms of he wants to play every game. I think the world of him.”

In 2001, Owen won the Ballon d’Or after impressing for Liverpool and England, and according to the player, who also played for Manchester United, Newcastle United, Stoke City, and Real Madrid, Salah will one day be honoured with the award.

“He’s certainly got the ability,” Owen continued. “But as well know, even in my case, you’ve got to have a great year. I scored 31 goals for Liverpool in the calendar year and won five trophies. For England too, I had a great time and scored a hat-trick away in Germany when we beat them 5-1.

“Everything’s got to align in the same year and you’ve got to win something.

“Liverpool have won the League Cup. If they now win the League or win the Champions League and Salah continues to have the season that he did last year, then absolutely he’s got an outstanding chance of winning it.

“Based on performances last year, he could have easily won it. Performance-wise, he probably should have won it.

“But with Liverpool not winning the Champions League and not winning the Premier League, that went against him I think. You need both the team to do well and the individual to do well so fingers crossed it’s going to happen this year.”

Article continues below

Salah has so far managed 27 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions but in the top-flight, he has scored 19 goals from 25 appearances.



Liverpool are carrying a 2-0 advantage heading into their returning leg against Inter at Anfield.