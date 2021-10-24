Salah breaks Drogba record as highest scoring African in Premier League with hat-trick against Man Utd

The Egypt star moved ahead of the Chelsea great and became the first Reds player to net in three away matches against United

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has overtaken Didier Drogba as the highest scoring African in Premier League history.

The Egypt international scored three goals against Manchester United in the match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Salah now has 107 goals to his name in the English top flight, taking him above Chelsea great Drogba, who scored 104.

How many games has Salah played?

Salah has reached the milestone in just 167 Premier League matches.

Two of the goals were scored during his time at Chelsea and he has now struck 105 in 154 matches for Liverpool.

Sadio Mane is also high up the charts of African scorers in the Premier League, having netted 100 goals.

Salah makes history against Man Utd

Salah made further Liverpool history with his first goal of the game against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

He is the first ever Reds player to score in three consecutive matches at Old Trafford, and has now scored in 10 straight appearances in all competitions.

Additionally, Salah has become the first player in more than 18 years to score a treble for an away team at Old Trafford, matching Ronaldo's feat for Real Madrid in 2003.

3 – Mohamed Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the Champions League. Ballon. pic.twitter.com/E9kOIRThgF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021

The 29-year-old is on a hot streak this season, having scored 15 times in 12 matches in all competitions this season.

