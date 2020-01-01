Salah beats Shaqiri and Mane to Liverpool Goal of the Month award

One of the three goals scored by the Egypt international against Marcelo Bielsa’s men has been voted as the best in September

international Mohamed Salah pipped Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane to ’s Goal of the Month award for September.

The former and AS star scored a hat-trick in the Reds’ 4-3 triumph over newly-promoted English top-flight side , and his second strike against Marcelo Bielsa’s team claimed the club’s monthly accolade.

With Andy Robertson's free-kick into the heart of the penalty area only half-cleared, the two-time African Player of the Year had space and time to pick his spot and blaze a shot high into the right corner of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

More teams

That stunner garnered the most votes from a shortlist of 10 across all levels.

When the 28-year-old finds the target, Jurgen Klopp’s team tend to win, and that proved to be the case against Leeds, with the Reds emerging victorious in a 35th successive contest in which Salah had hit the net.

That run has set a new Premier League record, with ’s all-time record scorer Rooney having to relinquish top spot.

Shaqiri’s splendid free-kick at Lincoln City in the took second place.

Article continues below

Mane’s header in the 2-0 defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge settled for the third position.

Two other goals from the tie against Lincoln made the top five.



Takumi Minamino’s curler from 20 yards – was voted fourth, while Curtis Jones’ second solo strike at the LNER Stadium finished fifth.

After their 7-2 decimation against , Klopp’s team will hope to get back on track after the international break with a Merseyside derby against .