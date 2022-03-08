Liverpool legend Ian Rush has backed forward Mohamed Salah to break his goal-scoring record at the Premier League club.

The 60-year-old Rush, who played for Liverpool from 1980-1987 and then 1988-1996, remains the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, having managed a total of 346 goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Egypt international Salah, who joined Liverpool in June 2017 from Italian side AS Roma, has so far managed 152 goals in all competitions for the Reds.

The former Welsh international now believes Salah has the potential to become the team’s all-time top goal scorer if he stays at the Anfield outfit until the end of his career.

“If you look at the greats in the history of Liverpool, Mohamed [Salah] must be among them, because he is in the list of the top 10 goal scorers,” Rush said in an interview with Ibrahim Fayek on ONTime Sports.

“Salah will probably become the most goal scorer ever at the end of his career. If he stays at Liverpool for more years, he can break my record. Salah asked me how I scored so many goals, and I told him that I played for 16 seasons with the team and that helped me a lot.

“Mohamed Salah can play for many years in Liverpool and score a lot of goals. For me, I am very proud of being the top scorer, but I would love for Salah to keep scoring.”

Rush’s sentiments come just a day after another Liverpool legend Michael Owen tipped the African player to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future.

“He’s certainly got the ability,” Owen said. “But as well know, even in my case, you’ve got to have a great year. I scored 31 goals for Liverpool in the calendar year and won five trophies.

“For England too, I had a great time and scored a hat-trick away in Germany when we beat them 5-1. Everything’s got to align in the same year and you’ve got to win something.

“Liverpool have won the League Cup. If they now win the League or win the Champions League and Salah continues to have the season that he did last year, then absolutely he’s got an outstanding chance of winning it.

“Based on performances last year, he could have easily won it. Performance-wise, he probably should have won it.

“But with Liverpool not winning the Champions League and not winning the Premier League, that went against him I think. You need both the team to do well and the individual to do well so fingers crossed it’s going to happen this year.”

The Pharaoh, who has also played for Chelsea in the Premier League, has so far managed 27 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions but in the top-flight, he has scored 19 goals from 25 appearances this season.

Salah will hope to keep his starting role when Liverpool host Inter Milan in the return leg of the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday. Liverpool are carrying the advantage having won the first leg 2-0 at San Siro.