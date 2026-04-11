Salah (33) and Ngumoha (17) inspired Liverpool to victory at Anfield

Liverpool have rediscovered their winning form, beating Fulham 2-0 on Saturday to end a run of three straight defeats. Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah netted the goals.

Two Dutchmen started for the Reds: Virgil van Dijk at centre-back and Cody Gakpo up front, while Ryan Gravenberch warmed the bench. Salah, fresh from a full 90 minutes on the sidelines against Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss, was also in the XI.





Early on, both sides created chances, though Liverpool dominated. Fulham’s Harry Wilson went closest, chipping the ball just over Giorgi Mamardashvili’s crossbar.

Moments later Liverpool did take the lead through Ngumoha, who cut in from the left and curled the ball into the net. At 17, he became the youngest ever Premier League goalscorer at Anfield.

Moments later the hosts doubled their advantage: Gakpo controlled a ball into the box and teed it up for Salah, whose first-time finish into the far corner was clinical.

After the break, Gakpo miscontrolled a sharp Frimpong cross and Mac Allister also went close, yet the third goal would not come.

The win allows Liverpool to strengthen their grip on fifth place; Chelsea trail by four points but have a game in hand and will face Manchester City on Sunday.



