Saka’s big week, Wazito drama: African Football HQ

The Arsenal wonderkid’s unforgettable week is one of the big subjects discussed in this week’s podcast

Bukayo Saka and Musa Juwara are the names on everyone’s lips in the world of African football this week, with the duo scoring their first goals for and respectively.

These two youngsters are two of the hot topics discussed in this week’s African Football HQ Podcast, as Malek Shafei and Ed Dove dissect the big stories in the African game.

In the same week that Saka signed his first contract with Arsenal, he also opened the scoring for the Gunners as they downed fellow hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League action.

Typically lauded for his work in wide areas, and his ability to set up goals for his teammates, the wonderkid showed off another string to his bow with a delicious finish, meeting Kieran Tierney’s cross with a deft finish beyond Rui Patricio.

Juwara was also among the goals for Bologna, coming off the bench to equalise against Internazionale in last Sunday, before Musa Barrow added a second to defeat the Nerazzurri and all but end the title hopes of Antonio Conte’s side.

The 18-year-old’s route to the top has been remarkable, with the orphaned Juwara only arriving in four years ago, on a migrant ship having traversed the Mediterranean, before working his way up the rungs of the national game.

Also up for discussion this week, Wazito’s project in continues to lurch from crisis to crisis, with the club owner sacking 11 players and then publishing an expletive-laden rant on social media in which he criticised those he had kicked to the curb.

We also discuss the future of Al-Ahly under Rene Weiler, examine what’s in store for Africa’s biggest leagues following updates from , and .

Major League Soccer returns this week following the coronavirus-enforced suspension, as football in the United States continues to be a hotbed for African players.

There’s plenty of Ghanaian interest in the division, with Black Stars like Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, David Accam and Latif Blessing among the African players hoping to have an impact in the top flight this season.

Dove is particularly excited to see what Lalas Abubakar can achieve this term; is he a player who could be turning out for the national side within the next 12 months?

Victor Wanyama will be hoping to bounce back at following his decline at Hotspur, while Kei Kamara—the second highest scorer in the history—will be hoping to fire himself further up the all-time goal king charts.