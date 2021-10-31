Sakala bags hat-trick, Bassey assists as Rangers maul Mugabi’s Motherwell

Fashion Sakala scored his first career hat-trick in Rangers’ 6-1 decimation of Motherwell in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership fixture.

The Zambia international handed a starter’s role in place of Jon McLaughlin, and he repaid Steven Gerrard’s faith with three goals at the Fir Park Stadium.

Unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, the Gers locked horns with Graham Alexander’s side – yet to win any of their last five league matches.

However, it was Motherwell who took the lead after 13 minutes through Uganda international Bevis Mugabi. Left unmarked in the visitors’ box, the 26-year-old fired the ball past goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Two minutes before the half-time break, Rangers restored parity through birthday boy James Tavernier having been teed up by Nigeria international Calvin Bassey.

On the stroke of half-time, Sakala put Gerrard’s men ahead after putting the ball beyond goalkeeper Liam Kelly after he was set up by Tavernier.

Motherwell slowed down their pace in the second half – prompting Rangers to dominate ball possession.

That paid off for the Gers three minutes after the hour mark as man-of-the-match Sakala extended his team’s lead – picking the ball outside the area and drilled home a 25-yard beauty past Kelly.

Things got worse for the Well as the hosts got reduced to 10 men as Stephen O’Donnell was given his marching orders for a second caution for hacking down Bassey.

Benefiting from that numerical advantage, Rangers continued with their fine goalscoring run as Glen Kamara found the net in the 75th minute – his first of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sakala completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute after he was set up by Steven Davis at the edge of the box.

Jamaica international Kemar Roofe completed the obliteration in the closing minute of the match with Jack Simpson providing the last pass.

Sakala and Bassey were in action from start to finish, by Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were substituted for Scott Wright and Simpson respectively.

With this comprehensive result, Rangers remain at the summit of the log having accrued 24 points from 11 matches. The Gers now head to Copenhagen to take on Brondby in the Europa League full of confidence.