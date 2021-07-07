Saka to replace Sancho in England line-up for Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark

The Gunners star is being recalled after an ankle problem prevented him from starting in the Three Lions' quarter-final win against Ukraine

Gareth Southgate will bring Bukayo Saka back into his starting line-up in place of Jadon Sancho for the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, after he sat out England's 4-0 win over Ukraine with a slight knock.

The £73 million ($101m) Manchester United signing from Borussia Dortmund impressed in the quarter-final, but the Arsenal star will return having also excelled in the Three Lions shirt.

Denmark are tactically flexible under Kasper Hjulmand, but will likely operate in a 3-4-3 formation in the upcoming match at Wembley.

Who else will play?

The rest of the England line-up is expected to remain the same, with Harry Kane continuing to lead the line after scoring three goals in the last two games, having not netted in the group stage.

Raheem Sterling will play alongside him, with Mason Mount linking midfield and attack, leaving both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in their holding midfield roles.

The back five will remain the same with Jordan Pickford in goal with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker expected to be in front of him.

Of course, this is barring any late changes due to injury in the warm-up - or a sudden change of plan by Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff.

What has been said ahead of kick-off?

England have yet to reach a European Championship final in their history and last reached an international final at the 1966 World Cup.

With his opposite number Hjulmand saying the pressure is on England to succeed on Wednesday night, Southgate dismissed the claim and praised his group for breaking down barriers.

"We don’t have as good of a football history as we like to believe sometimes," he said ahead of kick-off. "These players are breaking barriers, we have never been to a Euros final, we respect the Danes that have won it and I watched that tournament.

"How could we have confidence in Russia when we weren’t regularly beating top teams. We lost to France just before and Germany in a friendly. You can’t have genuine confidence but just hope.

"We have since had a win over here Germany and with Belgium and Spain in the UEFA Nations League. There’s genuine belief. There’s another step to consistently go on that kind of run.

"Denmark have only lost to Belgium, while Italy and Spain are on tremendous runs. To win these games consistently has to be our aim."

