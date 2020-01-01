Saka becomes Arsenal’s assist king with performance against Newcastle United

The Anglo-Nigerian set up one of the goals that ensured the Gunners returned to winning ways at Emirates Stadium

Bukayo Saka has become the player with the most assists this season for following his impressive performance in their 4-0 thrashing of on Sunday.

The 18-year-old delivered a brilliant performance in his 16th appearance his season as the Gunners returned to winning ways after they were held by last weekend.

After Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 54th minute, Saka then set up 's Nicolas Pepe with a sumptuous pass to double the Gunners lead.

The Anglo-Nigerian thus becomes the player with the most assists this season for the Emirates Stadium outfit and has the highest assists among Premier League teenagers this term.

8 - Bukayo Saka has assisted eight goals in all competitions this season, two more than any teammate; he also has the most assists of any Premier League teenager this season. Bright. pic.twitter.com/C8ea17WbB2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

The victory moved Mikel Arteta’s men to 10th in the Premier League table with 34 points from 26 games, six points below the last European spot.

Saka will hope to continue his impressive form when Arsenal square off with Piraeus in Thursday’s game.