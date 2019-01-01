Saka backs Ghana Football Normalisation Committee on players' bonus resolution

The full-back shares his thoughts on the bone of contention between the interim football governing body and clubs

Ghana B and Karela United defender Godfred Saka wants the country's football Normalisation Committee to stand by its decision to directly pay match bonuses to players whose clubs participate in a "special competition" which kicks off on January 26.

Upon a consultative meeting with captains of Premier League, Division One League, and National Women's League clubs, the Normalisation Committee has resolved to directly hand bonuses to players in a measure to ensure that "players get what they are due".

The decision, though, has been met with a lot of opposition from club owners, who are threatening to boycott the championship in protest.

"I really support the idea that the Normalisation Committee will pay the players directly because we had a meeting with them and it is upon our request at our meeting with the Normalisation Committee that they are doing that,” Saka, mostly known for his time with Aduana Stars, told Ash FM.

Article continues below

"We [players] will be very happy if the Normalisation Committee will stick to their words by paying players directly because we the players are really suffering in the hands of our employers.

"The Normalisation Committee might not know what they are doing if they give the salaries to the club administrators to pay the players."

The "special competition", which is to keep clubs active until August when the domestic league is expected to resume, will involve all 16 teams in the topflight and 48 teams of the second tier.

