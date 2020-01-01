Saint-Etienne won't give up in Ligue 1 relegation fight - Bouanga

Sunday's draw on home ground moved the Greens three points above the drop zone in the French top-flight

winger Denis Bouanga has stressed the team’s ambition to win their battle against relegation in the French .

Bouanga rescued a point for Claude Puel’s team against on Sunday as both teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

The effort was the Gabonese’s 10th league game of the season which makes him the highest-scoring player in his debut campaign at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Saint-Etienne are 17th in the Ligue table, with three points adrift of the relegation zone with 10 games left to play for.

“We are on the same line as the semi-final, we will not give up, we will continue to take points. This is what we want and it is also what the public wants. We will fight until the end of the season,” Bouanga said.

Before Sunday’s outing, Saint-Etienne secured a passage to the Coupe de final after defeating 2-1 in a semi-final game last Thursday.

The 25-year-old admitted fatigue affected the team against Bordeaux.

"Disappointed but not beaten down. We take a point in this survival race. It's better than nothing. We will try to work a little more to get the three points that we absolutely need. There was a little bit of fatigue following the French Cup meeting,” he added.

Saint-Etienne visit for their next Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday.