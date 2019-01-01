Safiu Fatawu: Trelleborg sign Kotoko and Ghana Special Competition top scorer

The 25-year-old has sealed a transfer to the Swedish club after fine performances last season

Swedish club Trelleborgs have announced the acquisition of attacker Abdul Safiu Fatawu.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian joins the second-tier side for the remainder of the 2019 season with an option to extend the deal for a further two years.

The switch comes after a move to Swedish elite division fold Helsingborgs fell through due to the inability of the Porcupines and the Reds to reach an agreement over his transfer fee following a training stint with the club.

"We continue to strengthen on the attack side, now by the addition of 25-year-old forward Fatawu Safiu from ," Trelleborg announced on their official website on Tuesday.

"The contract is valid for the 2019 season with an option for an additional two years."

"Fatawu Safiu comes from the club Asante Kotoko in Ghana where he played the 2018-19 season.

"He has also previously represented Ghana's U20 national team.

"We warmly welcome Fatawu to Trelleborgs FF!"

Last season, Fatawu netted 10 times to help Kotoko win the Ghana Special Competition, finishing joint-top scorer in the championship.

The attacker also played an instrumental role as the Porcupines reached the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

His good showing earned him a spot in Ghana's provisional squad for the recent in but he fell short of making the final 23-man roster.

"With Fatawu Safiu, we get an experienced and strong striker who can also play in all attack positions," Trelleborg boss Peter Swardh said.

"He is creative and should strengthen our offensive qualities."

Fatawu's transfer situation saw him miss Kotoko's Caf opener against 's on Saturday.

