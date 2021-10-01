SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives squad list, fixtures and results

Take a look at the 24-member Maldives squad that has been registered for SAFF Championship...

It was heartbreak for Maldives fans in their SAFF Championship 2021 opener as they went down 1-0 to Nepal at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. Nepal's Manish Dangi scored the winner in the 86th minute to hand the Gorkhalis the three points.

However, Maldives had prepared well for the tournament. They played two friendlies in Qatar, where they won 4-2 against Lusail FC and drew 1-1 with Army National Team. After the two matches, coach Ali Suzain pruned the final squad to 24 members from the initial 29. The five players who failed to make the cut are: Ali Shamis, Ahmed Abdulla, Moosa Yameen, midfielder Asfad Habeeb and forward Hassan Nazeem.

The Red Snappers will play their next match against Bangladesh on October 7 at the National Football Stadium in Male.

MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers:

Mohammed Faisal

Mohamed Shafeeu

Ali Najih



Defenders:

Ahmed Nooman

Hussain Sifau Yoosuf

Haisham Hassan

Akram Abdul Ghanee,

Samooh Ali

Gasim Sammaam



Midfielders:

Ashad Ali

Ibrahim Aisam

Mohamed Umair

Hussain Nihan

Hamza Mohamed

Ismail Eesa

Ibrahim Waheed Hassan.



Forwards:

Hassan Raaif Ahmed

Mohamed Naaim

Ibrahim Mahdhy Hussain

Assadhulla Abdulla

Ali Fasir

Ali Ashfaq

Naaiz Hassan

Ali Haisham

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES