SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Sri Lanka - Which team has the younger squad?
India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the group stage fixture of SAFF Championship 2021 on Thursday. Igor Stimac's team were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Bangladesh in their opening fixture of the competition.Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are winless in the championship as they registered a loss each against Bangladesh (0-1) and Nepal (2-3).
Ahead of the crucial match, we take a look at the average age of the two squads.
Sri Lanka, who are ranked 205 in the world, have a older squad as compared to India, who are 107 in the latest FIFA rankings. India have a younger contingent when compared to Sri Lanka only in the goalkeeping and midfield department.
GOALKEEPERS
|
INDIA
|
AGE
|
SRI LANKA
|
AGE
|Gurpreet Sandhu
|29
|Sujan Perera
|29
|Vishal Kaith
|25
|Prabath Ruwan Arunasiri
|28
|Dheeraj Singh
|21
|
Kaveesh Fernando
|26
|Average Age
|25 years
|Average Age
|28 years
DEFENDERS
|
INDIA
|
AGE
|
SRI LANKA
|
AGE
|Pritam Kotal
|28
|Chamod Dilshan
|24
|Rahul Bheke
|30
|Harsha Fernando
|28
|Chinglensana Singh
|24
|Sunil Roshan Appuhamy
|28
|Mandar Rao Dessai
|29
|Charitha Rathnayake
|28
|Subhasish Bose
|26
|Duckson Puslas
|31
|Seriton Fernandes
|28
|Asikoor Rahuman
|27
|Average Age
|28 years
|Average Age
|28 years
MIDFIELDERS
|
INDIA
|
AGE
|
SRI LANKA
|
AGE
|Udanta Singh
|25
|Mohamed Musthaq
|22
|Brandon Fernandes
|27
|Mohamed Fazal
|31
|Lalengmawia
|20
|Marvin Hamilton
|32
|Anirudh Thapa
|23
|Jude Supan
|23
|Sahal Abdul Samad
|24
|Chalana Chameera
|28
|Glan Martins
|27
|Kavindu Ishan
|28
|Jeakson Singh
|20
|Dillon De Silva
|19
|Suresh Singh
|21
|Edison Figurado
|31
|Liston Colaco
|22
|Aman Faizer
|31
|Yasir Mohammad
|23
|-----
|---
|Average Age
|23 years
|Average Age
|27 years
FORWARDS
|
INDIA
|
AGE
|
SRI LANKA
|
AGE
|Manvir Singh
|25
|Ahamed Waseem Razeek
|27
|Rahim Ali
|21
|Mohamed Aakib
|21
|Sunil Chhetri
|37
|Supun Dananjaya Wijesinghe
|29
|Farukh Choudhary
|24
|Rifkhan Mohamed
|21
|-----
|---
|Mohamed Shifan
|23
|Average Age
|27 years
|Average Age
|24 years