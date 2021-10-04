Apart from Sunil Chhetri's goal, hardly anything went in favour of India as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Bangladesh...

After the final whistle, the entire Bangladeshi contingent was seen celebrating as if they have already become the winners of the SAFF Championship 2021. However, they can hardly be blamed for their over-indulgence.

After all, a 189th-ranked team, even after going down to 10-men in the 54th minute, had come back from a goal down to share the spoils against the record champions of the tournament and a side who are 82 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

However, India was in control in the first half and Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a superb one-touch finish after Udanta Singh cut back to him from the baseline. A red card to Bishwanath Ghosh in the 54th minute for pulling down Liston Colaco, who was through on goal, should have allowed India to kill the game, but that was not the case. Bangladesh never gave up and they were rewarded with an equaliser through Yeasin Arafat in the 74th minute.

Let us take a look at the three key points from the match.

India lack potency in attack

The Blue Tigers struggled in the attacking third to create goal-scoring opportunities. There was hardly any link-up play between the forwards and Bangladeshi defenders had little trouble containing them. The match was clamouring for some creativity in the attacking third but it never came. Brandon Fernandes was introduced in the second half but that hardly made a difference for a beleaguered Indian side. The left flank remained paralysed for most of the match and the crosses from the right by Pritam Kotal and Manvir Singh hardly found its target-man. The centre backs also tried the route one policy by lofting some balls for the forwards but that also failed to spin out anything significant as Bangladesh won the majority of the second balls.

Questionable selection from Igor Stimac

The Croatian's team selection is bound to come under the scanner after a lacklustre draw against a 10-man Bangladesh. It could be down to a lack of options, given Sandesh Jhingan's injury, but Rahul Bheke did not inspire at centre-back. And the former Bengaluru FC man's selection was a bit of a surprise, given his struggles in India's colours of late. Against Bangladesh, he was below ordinary. He fluffed a clearance which could have been dangerous, and at the other end, he horribly miscued his shot from three yards of goal which should have been the match-winner for India.

Udanta Singh was recalled to the national team and got the nod to start, but the winger hardly had any further meaningful contribution in the match apart from the cut back to Chhetri that resulted in the goal. He was rightfully replaced by Rahim Ali, early in the second half.

India continues to be a 'Sunil

On a day when the Indian team had looked dull and uninspiring, there was this 37-year-old who continued to produce the goods. He scored with a superb side-footed finish and was the only livewire in attack. Apart from piercing the net, he set up his teammates on a platter on a couple of occasions but the chances were not taken. Bheke let him down, Manvir's shot was blocked by Topu Barman, whereas Udanta hit straight at Bangladesh's keeper Anisur Rahaman.

This was his 14th strike in the SAFF Championship and 76th overall, which means that he is just one short of matching Brazilian legend Pele's record goal tally.