SAFF Championship 2021: How to watch India vs Sri Lanka - Match schedule, TV listings and Online streaming

After throwing away a one-goal lead against a 10-man Bangladesh, the Blue Tigers will look to get the three points against Sri Lanka

The Indian national team take on Sri Lanka in Matchday 3 of the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's men somehow couldn't hold on to their first half lead through skipper Sunil Chhetri against Bangladesh who were down to 10 men early in the second half, while the Golden Army is coming into the tie after successive defeats against Bangladesh (0-1) and Nepal (2-3).

Here's how to watch India vs Sri Lanka from India.

What time does the SAFF Championship 2021 game between India and Sri Lanka start?

Game India vs Sri Lanka Date Thursday, October 7 Time 4:30 pm IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV & live stream in India?

The match will be broadcasted on Eurosport and may be streamed online via discovery+ or JioTV app.

TV channels Online streaming Eurosport SD & HD discovery+, JioTV

India vs Sri Lanka: Team news

India have their task cut out against Sri Lanka on Thursday as nothing short of a win would please coach Igor Stimac. The seven-time champions appeared over-reliant on captain Sunil Chhetri for delivering the goods up front and need to come up with a better performance.

The Croatian criticised his men and stated, "15 minutes, it is too much of a time to not being organised, giving away too many balls and making too many mistakes. So we need to work on that and we will be okay."

Against Nepal, Sri Lanka scored twice through Marvin Hamilton and a late penalty by Dillon De Silva, but it was too little too late.