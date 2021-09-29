SAFF Championship 2021: Bangladesh squad list and fixtures

Take a look at the 23-member Bangladesh squad that will play their trade in the SAFF Championship...

The Bangladesh national team have a new interim head coach in Oscar Bruzon for the SAFF Championship 2021. The Spaniard was handed over the reins for the next two months after a string of poor performances under Jamie Day.

They are presently on a seven-game winless run and have lost their last two friendlies against Palestine (2-0) and Kyrgyz Republic (4-1) earlier in September. They are set to open their SAFF Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 1, before facing India, Maldives and Nepal in a round-robin format.

‘We will go to the pitch to fight till our last drop of sweat. I have full trust in the players. Let’s see how far or how close we are from the best teams of the south [Asia]," stated Bruzon before leaving for Maldives.

BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers:

Anisur Rahman Zico

Sahidul Alam Sohel

Ashraful Islam Rana



Defenders:

Topu Barman

Bishwanath Ghosh

Rahmat Mia

Tariq Raihan Kazi

Riyadul Hasan Rafi

Yeasin Arafat

Razaul Karim

Tutul Hossain Badsha

Mohammad Hridoy

Midfielders:

Sohel Rana

Jamal Bhuyan

Saad Uddin

Rakib Hossain

Atiqur Rahman Fahad



Forwards:

Biplo Ahamed

Mahbubur Rahman

Mohammad Ibrahim

Matin Miah

Suman Reza

Jewel Rana.

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES