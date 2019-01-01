Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Safa confirms new dates for South Africa, Ghana and Sudan

Bafana Bafana will get their campaign underway in November with Ntseki eager to help the national team qualify for the continental tournament

will play the Black Stars of on Thursday, 14 November in Accra and welcome Sudan three days later on Sunday, 17 November at Orlando Stadium after Caf changed the initial dates for the Afcon 2021 qualifiers.

Initially, South Africa was pencilled in to play the West African country on November 15 and to host Sudan on November 19 before the continental controlling body intervened and changed the dates.

South Africa and Ghana are in Group C with Sudan and Sao Tome Principe.

Two teams from the group will qualify for Afcon 2021 in .

Sao Tome earned a historic victory over Mauritius – winning 3-1 in the first leg of the preliminary stage and followed it up with a 2-1 victory in the second leg to complete a remarkable 5-2 aggregate win.