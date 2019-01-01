Sadiq Umar opens Europa League account with brace in Partizan Belgrade win

The Nigeria forward played a crucial role in front of goal to help Savo Milosevic's men bag maximum points in Kazakhstan on Thursday

Sadiq Umar opened his goal account with a brace in Partizan Belgrade's 2-1 victory over Astana.

The loanee scored in each half of Thursday's encounter to give the Serbian Super Liga outfit their first win in the secondary European tournament in this campaign.

Umar, who sent Partizan Belgrade to the summit of the Serbian top-flight with his double on Saturday, opened the scoring at Astana Arena in the 28th minute and later grabbed the match-winning effort in the 75th minute.

The youth international has been in impressive goalscoring form since his temporary arrival from Roma, scoring eight goals in 16 matches across all competitions this term.

Thursday's triumph in Astana moved Partizan Belgrade to the top of Group L ahead of and AZ Alkmaar, with four points from two games.

Savo Milosevic's men will hope to stretch their winning run when they host Vozdovac on Sunday for their next league game.