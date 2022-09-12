Sadiq injury: How long will Real Sociedad striker be out for & which games will he miss?

GOAL rounds up what you need to know about how long the lanky striker will be out, and when he could make his return

Real Sociedad have been dealt a devastating hammer blow in their bid for success this season with the news that Umar Sadiq will be out for several months.

The Nigeria international joined the White and Blues on a five-year contract from Almeria, while he found the net on his debut against Atletico Madrid.

With this development, Imanol Alguacil’s men continue their 2022-23 campaign without the 25-year-old.

GOAL has what you need to know about how long Sadiq could be out and which games he is set to miss.



Why is Sadiq injured?

Sadiq was injured during Real Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat to Getafe in a Spanish elite division outing at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

He was subsequently replaced by Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco prospect Mohamed-Ali Cho in the 38th minute.

And after a series of tests, it was discovered that the Barcelona striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.



What has been said?

After confirming the nature of Sadiq’s knock, Real Sociedad revealed that the Super Eagle will undergo surgery, with the statement reading: "After the tests carried out today on the player, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right leg. He will start physiotherapy treatment.

"However, he will undergo surgical treatment. Further information will be provided in the coming days."

How long will Sadiq be out for?

The duration of Sadiq’s absence is unclear and will depend on several factors, but it is understood that he will be out for a number of months.

We know that the lay-off time associated with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture can be anywhere between six and 12 months, but a better picture will only emerge after the player undergoes surgery.

This means he will miss several La Liga and Uefa Europa League fixtures. Furthermore, he will be absent from international duties per friendlies and Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers.



Will the injury affect Sadiq’s La Liga Golden Boot bid

The African is among the leading scorers in the Spanish elite division after five matches played so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

With three goals to his credit, Sadiq is joint-fifth alongside Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, Espanyol's Joselu, Real Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi, Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer and Osasuna's Chimy Avila.

Sadly, this setback will dent his chances of claiming the award for the first time.



Games that Sadiq will miss