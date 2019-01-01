Sadio Mane wins second Liverpool award of the season
Following his scoring run of five goals in five matches, Sadio Mane has been named Liverpool Player of the Month for March.
The 26-year-old helped the Reds maintain an unbeaten streak of five games in the entire month with his rich vein of form in front of goal.
Following a 0-0 draw against Everton, Mane scored successive braces against Burnley and Bayern Munich - which propelled the Merseyside outfit to the Champions League quarter-finals.
He then scored one of the Reds' goals in their 2-1 win over Fulham before leaving for international duty with Senegal.
Having won his maiden award for the season in January, this month's accolade draws Mane leveled with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as the only players to have received the individual honour twice this season.
Sadio Mane has been named @StanChart Player of the Month for March. 🏆— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2019
Well deserved, Sadio! 👊👏 pic.twitter.com/Y3Blfhl4Iy
The Senegalese star went on to pick his first effort at the Allianz Arena as his favourite with a brief explanation of the technique he used.
"It was a great pass from Virgil," Mane told club website.
“When I made the first contact I wanted to chip the ball with my right foot, but when I saw the goalkeeper I changed my mind and tried to go onto the left side.
“Before I shot, I saw the players going towards goal so I tried to chip it so it would be difficult for them to touch the ball.”
Mane will be looking to stretch his tally of 17 league goals when Liverpool continue their Premier League title challenge against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Friday.