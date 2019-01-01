Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah nominated for Liverpool award

The Egypt and Senegal international are in contention to clinch a reward for their impressive strikes for the Reds

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s goals have been nominated for Goal of the Month for February.

Mane scored four goals in the month under review and all of them have been shortlisted for the individual accolade. The international’s efforts against , Bournemouth and his brace in the Reds’ 5-0 emphatic win over are all in contention.

The 26-year-old who has now scored 14 league goals this season will also be hoping to clinch both the Player and Goal of the Month awards for February.

Meanwhile, Salah who has been struggling recently scored only one goal in February against Bournemouth at Anfield and was enough for him to make the nomination.

The Egyptian forward has failed to add to his 17 goals in the Premier League, despite featuring in the Reds last four games.

Other nominees include Divock Oirgi, Gini Wijnaldum, Bobby Duncan [U18], Paul Glatzel [U18] and Jemma Purfield [Women].

Both African stars will hope to help Liverpool return to winning ways in their next league game against on Sunday after their draw with last time out.