Sadio Mane: How the Champions League trophy parade inspired the Senegal forward

The 27-year sheds light on playing a key role in the Reds becoming European champions for the sixth time

Sadio Mane has described winning the Uefa with as a ‘special moment’.

The Senegalese hotshot influenced the penalty which led to the first goal in the Reds 2-0 victory over Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano back in June.

It cemented the Merseyside outfit’s sixth European crown after previously winning in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.

“It was a special moment for me, and for my teammates,” Mane told Complex

“When I was younger, I grew up watching the Champions League – especially the finals. So it was always a dream to play in the final.

“After scoring in it the season before but losing, going on to win it is an incredible feeling. I could not believe it!

“When we came back to Liverpool with the trophy, it was just incredible to discover how much it meant to the people here. The mood of the city was just crazy!

“Winning it and seeing how much it meant has given us all more motivation this season to perform, and win more trophies for this club.”

Liverpool were drawn alongside , and Red Bull Salzburg in Group E in this season’s Champions League, and will start their title defence at Stadio San Paolo against Carlo Ancelotti’s team next Tuesday.