Sadio Mane fumes at 'catastrophic' conditions and power outage as Senegal beat Zambia

The Liverpool forward experienced an unusual situation in Thies during a friendly encounter in front of fans

Sadio Mane has slammed the Senegal government following the blackout that occurred during Saturday's international friendly match against Zambia.

After cruising into a 3-0 lead at half-time, there was a total blackout at the Lat Dior Stadium which forced the players to sit in the dressing room for more than half an hour.

Mane opened the scoring for the Teranga Lions in the 22nd minute while AS Monaco's Krepin Diatta and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr stretched the lead a few minutes later.

Upon resumption from the break, Zambia reduced the deficit through Dominic Chanda's effort in the 54th minute.

Frustrated by the power outage in Thies, Mane was quoted by Dakaractu: "The Senegalese people deserve better. It's deplorable what happened… For top-level players when you wait 30 to 35 minutes, then get back into the game it's complicated.

"What happened is not worthy of a football country like Senegal. I think they have to do better. And, the state of the ground is also catastrophic!"

This is not the first time a power outage occurred at Lat Dior Stadium during an ongoing game.

It also happened during the Wafu Cup of Nations match between Sierra Leone and Liberia in October 2019.

The blackout forced the game to be abandoned in the 70th minute that day but it was completed on a rescheduled day.

The Lat Dior Stadium has been home to the Senegal national team since 2019 following the successful hosting of the Wafu Cup of Nations that same year.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese government has started plans to give the country a new national stadium in Dakar.

Earlier this year, Senegal President Macky Sall launched the construction of a new 50,000-capacity stadium as they prepare to host the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Aliou Cisse's men will hope for better conditions in Thies when they host Cape Verde in another friendly match on June 8.