Sadio Mane beats Mohamed Salah to Liverpool award

The Senegal international’s back-heel finish has been named the best strike from the Reds last month

Sadio Mane has won ’s Goal of the Month for February, with Mohamed Salah coming second in the ranking.

The 26-year-old who scored four goals in the month under review saw all of his strikes nominated for the individual prize, with two making the top five.

The former man scored a brace against and his first goal in the encounter – a back-heel finish – has been named the best strike from last month while his second in the game ended in the fourth spot.

Article continues below

UN-REAL. 😱😱



Sadio Mane's ingenious backheel vs @WatfordFC is Goal of the Month for February. 🏆 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 9, 2019

Mohamed Salah’s effort against Bournemouth came second while Gini Wijnaldum’s sublime finish was rated third and Jemma Purfield’s strike against MK Dons [Women] finished in the fifth spot.

Mane who has scored 14 league goals this season will hope to add to the tally when Liverpool take on on Sunday.