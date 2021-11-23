Sacking Rohr now will be 'disaster' for Nigeria – Ikpeba

Nigeria sacking Gernot Rohr a few months prior to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations would be a "disaster", says Victor Ikpeba, with the former African Player of the Year urging the NFF to learn from history.

The 68-year-old German has come under heavy criticism following the Super Eagles’ sloppy displays in recent matches.

The three-time African kings survived a scare from Cape Verde to qualify for the third round 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification, settling for a 1-1 draw at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

With some stakeholders calling for the former Burkina Faso coach to be relieved of his role with the West Africans, the Nigerian icon suggests that Rohr should be allowed to lead the Eagles to Cameroon 2021 Afcon.

“It is less than 48 days before our first game against Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The speculation about his sack has been intense and I’m really surprised,” Ikpeba said on SuperSports’ Monday Night Football Show per Complete Sports.

"I know what happened in 2002 and in 2010. Rumour of people going to the sports ministry and the presidency calling for Rohr to be sacked.

“Rohr has done the needful qualifying the Eagles for the World Cup playoffs. Yes, we were not brilliant against Cape Verde but he has done the needful.

“Why not wait till after the Afcon and take a decision on his future. It will be a disaster if that happens now. If you sack Rohr and employ another coach if the team fails at the Afcon who takes the blame?

“What will the new manager change. What changed in 2002 and in 2010? It was a disaster. This will happen again if Rohr is sacked now.

“My worry is that we forget history and we should not. Those who sacked the late Amodu Shuaibu twice said he was not good enough. Gernot Rohr has been too soft with the players the NFF can help him.”

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the NFF is considering coach Mladen Krstajic as Rohr’s replacement.

The 47-year-old led Serbia to the 2018 Fifa World Cup staged in Russia where the Eagles failed to get past the group stage.