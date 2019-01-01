Sabumukama returns to Zesco United squad against Kotoko

The Zegalacticos touched down in Ghana on Saturday with 18 players ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with the Porcupine Warriors

Zesco United have published their list of players to face Asante Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage second matchday.

The 18-man roster includes Burundi international midfielder Enock Sabumukama, who returns from a month-long injury layoff.

Goalkeeper Jacob Banda is also back after serving his suspension, which kept him out of Nkana clash.

Defender Fackson Kapumbu is still missing in action since four months now due to injury.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Jacob Banda, Dieudonne Ntibahezwa.

Defenders: Shemmy Mayembe, Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape, David Owino, Mwila Phiri, Marcel Kalonda.

Midfielders: Kondwani Mtonga, Anthony Akumu, Misheck Chaila, Enock Sabumukama, John Chingandu.

Forwards: Quadri Kola, Lazarus Kambole, Maybin Kalengo, Rahim Osumanu, Jesse Were.

The Kotoko vs Zesco match will hold at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday.