‘He just looks f*cking angry!’ - Ryan Reynolds lauds Wrexham goal machine Paul Mullin and describes the 47-goal forward as ‘a shark looking for chum’

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds showered the praise on star striker Paul Mullin and compared his attacking prowess to a "shark looking for chum".

Mullin has been a revelation for Wrexham

Scored 47 goals in all competitions

Reynolds hailed hungry Mullin

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward was a key figure in the Wrexham dressing room as he scored 47 goals across all competitions during a memorable campaign at the Racecourse Ground, much to the delight of the Hollywood co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. His heroics in front of the goal helped Wrexham gain promotion to the Football League after 15 years and the team was subsequently rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas.

WHAT THEY SAID: Interestingly, 38 of those goals have come in games when they had points on the line, which has led Reynolds to shower praises on the striker. He stated while speaking to the Fearless in Devotion podcast: "Paul has that thing too that separates mortals from super humans. He has the head for the last-minute, game-winning clutch player. You see lots of guys can score lots of goals but don’t show up when it matters. Paul’s the guy you want out there, to control the ball in the dying seconds of the match.

"I always think of him as a shark when he’s out there. He’s just looking for chum. It’s this wild thing to see him come out of the dressing room after half-time, especially if we are down a goal, he just looks f*cking angry, and it really is his engine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin has been named in the National League Team of the Season alongside teammates Ben Tozer and Elliot Lee. But the striker missed out National League Player of the Season award to Notts County talisman, Macaulay Langstaff, who scored 42 times in the league - the most in a single campaign since the league was rebranded in 2015.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have already triggered a one-year contract extension option in Mullin’s contract which will see him spend the 2023-24 season at Racecourse Ground.